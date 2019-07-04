‘Obnoxious’ grandson eks-the President of Kazakhstan was detained in London for the bite of a constable after a suicide attempt. But there is another version (PHOTO)

The grandson of the former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Aysultan Nazarbayev tried to commit suicide in a stranger’s apartment in London’s Covent garden and bit a COP who tried to stop him. About this RBC reported in the London police.

Thus, Scotland Yard confirmed newspaper Metro UK reported that Aysultan Nazarbayev June 5, bit constable Ross Sambrooke who tried to prevent him to commit suicide. It is noted that Nazarbayev, Jr., was caught by police in a strange apartment, and the bite was “very serious”.

Publishing Court News UK, specializing in criminal cases, reported that police were called to the hotel where he lived Nazarbayev, when he threatened to jump from the balcony.

At the same time Kazakhstan portal Zakon.kz outlined a different version of events – grandson of President climbed into the apartment of a girl friend, which she asked him about it, as accidentally slammed the door. However vltavska to the apartment, the man saw one of the residents and called the police.

“The cops arrived at the very moment when we were already in the apartment. All attempts to explain what was going on the London police proved futile. We just did not listen, spoke very rudely and decided to take everyone to the station. It turns out that people with Asian appearance have Pinkerton persistent negative. In the end, was followed by a very emotional scene of explanation between our friend and the cops, and the latter regarded the explanation on its own. Persistent attempts by the guy who reached for the keys, explaining that he just helped the owner to get to the apartment and that the owner of the accommodation to him no complaints, the police interpreted as resistance to the authorities. As a result, the case was in criminal court,” said an eyewitness.

On the given fact criminal case about causing of bodily injury to the police, which will review the Royal court in London Southwark. According to Metro, it will be heard in court on Thursday, July 4.

Aysultan Nazarbayev, the son of the eldest daughter of ex-President of Kazakhstan Dariga. In February, “Radio Azattyk” reported that Nazarbayev did not appear in public last year and a half. Then on his page in Facebook there was a post in which Aysultan wrote that he became addicted to drugs, recovering from addiction and continues to fight it “with the support of the grandfather of the President.” Addiction, said radio is the result of the stress experienced after the death of his father Nazarbayev Rakhat Aliyev and the death of his grandfather Mukhtar Aliyev.

One of the associates of Rakhat Aliyev, the former Chairman of KNB of Kazakhstan, Alnur Musayev wrote that Aisultan “was placed in a private prison in the boondocks” after he challenged the most powerful people in Kazakhstan. According to him, in Russia there is a non-profit Foundation “Healthy country” in which the organized private institution “Top-heads” for the money, depriving people of freedom.

On the telephone line “Tip the eagle” reporter “Radio Azattyk” confirmed that Aysultan last year was in one of her clinics. To put down the patient’s consent is required and that treatment and rehabilitation are carried out in isolation from the outside world.

14 December 2018 on the page, Nazarbayev got his photo taken in an unknown place, with words of gratitude of the General Prosecutor’s office, foreign Ministry, interior Ministry, FSB of Russia. “I’m free again. In the full sense of the word,” – was said in the post with no other details.

23 Jan Nazarbayev told subscribers about the difficulties with the restoration of identity documents upon return to Kazakhstan. “Escaping from imprisonment in a Russian jail, I returned home without their documents were stolen and destroyed. There I was placed “well-wishers” from among the closest people I had to trust”, – stated in the post. Thus the user does not comment to journalists.

The Ministry of internal Affairs of Kazakhstan at the request of “Radio Azattyk” about the potential forced retention of Aisultan Nazarbayev in the formation and problems with documents responded that, according to the law “On personal data and their protection” prohibits the dissemination of personal data of limited access without the consent of the subject or his legal representative.

Shortly before his disappearance, Aysultan Nazarbayev also entered into litigation with the great-grandchildren of hero of world war II, General Ivan Panfilov – Yerzhan and Askar Briliantovyj. Between Isultram and worked on his brothers Briliantovyj had a conflict, which escalated into a criminal case. Great-grandchildren Panfilov was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, but acquitted. He Aysultan on trials in 2017, was not present.

Along with the verdict against the brothers Brimzhanova court issued a special order against the lawyers who defended them. Interestingly, the court of appeal fully acquitted the grandchildren Panfilova, however, upheld a private ruling about the criminal prosecution of their lawyers on charges of obstruction of justice. As told one of the lawyers Brimzhanova Asel Tokayev, the cassation Collegium of the Supreme court did not accept the complaint of lawyers. However, four months later, the investigation itself dismissed the case against lawyers.

In 2015-2016 Aysultan Nazarbayev remember the accusations of “the collapse of the Kazakhstan football” to the then President of the football Federation of Kazakhstan (FFK), Yerlan Kozhagapanov. The grandson of the former President of the country declared its ambitions to lead FPC. In the fall of 2016 Kozhagapanov has announced his resignation. But the President of the Federation in November 2016 was not Aysultan Nazarbayev, a veteran of Kazakhstani football Seilda bayshakov. A few months FFK was headed by the then head of the presidential administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov. Aysultan Nazarbayev in February 2017, has assumed the post of acting Vice-President of FFK, but in this position he remained only seven months.

At one of the events dedicated to the development of Kazakhstan football, Aysultan Nazarbayev said that his main job is “the grandson of the President” and that he has held the office 24 hours a day, because “by the will of Allah was born in the family of the leader of the nation”.

Nazarbayev led the attack on several politicians from the inner circle of President Nazarbayev, in particular, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Vice-Prime-Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev and top businessman Bulat Utemuratov. “I really hate to admit it, such people surround the President and claim total control over the country. Dreams such senior people about the infinite power over all the events in the country is the biggest threat to our future,” he wrote in November 2016.

17 January 2017 Nazarbayev placed in the Facebook post, which asked the question, “will remain in their seats, the Chairman of the national Bank Akishev, head of the office of the President Dzhaksybekov,” because “their direct subordinates are suspected of committing serious corruption and crimes against the state”.

A fortnight Imangali Tasmagambetov was removed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and was appointed Ambassador to Russia. Adilbek Dzhaksybekov was sent to retire in September 2018, after which they and their relatives had lost control of respectively the “Kazkommertsbank” and “Tsesnabank”. Chairman of the national Bank Daniyar Akishev dismissed February 25, 2019 – after the criticism of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the government and the financial regulator for failing to “create real incentives for high-quality growth”. The former Manager of presidential Affairs Bulat Utemuratov, whose fortune Forbes estimated last year at $ 2.6 billion, is still doing business in real estate, banking, telecommunications and media.