Obsessed with a healthy lifestyle teacher died 33 years later, 20 days after he…
Teacher from the UK Matt Meads have always been literally obsessed with a healthy lifestyle and wanted to do everything they can to live as long as possible. He never drank alcohol, never smoked, didn’t eat fast food, choosing healthy food exclusively. He also performed a daily exercise, did a lot of walking. And always use a sunscreen as “paranoid” afraid of skin cancer.
Matt said that doing this in order to avoid health problems in old age. However, man proposes and God disposes. According to the newspaper Metro, at the age of 33 years at the Ministry of foreign Affairs began a stomach ache, he constantly felt weakness, at night it had broken a sweat. At first, he and his 27-year-old wife, a teacher abi decided that he was just overtired at work. However, a few weeks later, Matt still went to the doctor, got tested and was shocked he put the diagnosis — acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Health Ministry of foreign Affairs was rapidly deteriorating. After 20 days, after he’s diagnosed with cancer and after three sessions of chemotherapy he was gone.
“He did everything possible to avoid that with him something happened, but was powerless against the disease,” says abi. She also urges people not to ignore these symptoms and immediately seek medical care and do blood tests.
