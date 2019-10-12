“Ocean Elzy” — 25 years: archival photo and video group
Ukrainian band “Okean Elzy” is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The participants of the group said in social networks, as well as published archival images — ex-musicians and a very young leader, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.
As is known, the date of birth of the team accepted 12 October 1994.
Note that the first name of the band, which then consisted of Pavlo Gudimov, Yuriy Hustochka, Denis Glinin and Andrew, the Beggar, was “the Clan of Silence.”
Since 1994, when the group left the Beggar and came Vakarchuk, the band was called “Monitoring the storm” and later renamed to “Ocean Elzy”.
The “gold membership” of the group performed together until 2014. Since 2000, the keyboardist of the group was Dmitry Shurov.
And the first song of the chorus in the group was “Otpusti”, which he wrote at the age of 16.
We will remind that the song “Ocean Elzy” became the soundtrack to the film “Zakhar Berkut”.
Also read the archived interview Vakarchuk “FACTS”.
