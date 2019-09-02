October 1 grants will appoint a new
The government improved the mechanism for granting housing subsidies to the population in the form of money, introduced in March of this year.
Corresponding decree No. 807 adopted at the government meeting on 14 August 2019.
In particular, the updated provisions on the procedure of appointment of housing subsidies determines the mechanism of use of fundsenvisaged in the state budget Ministry of social policy for the payment of benefits and housing subsidies to the citizens for housing and utilities in the monetary form, the conditions of appointment and the order of granting to citizens of such housing subsidies.
Housing subsidy is non-refundable targeted state social assistance to residents of households who live in dwellings (houses) and cannot pay for housing and communal services, to pay the expenses of the management of the apartment building. Amounts awarded but not paid in connection with the death of a recipient of a housing subsidy is paid to one of the household members, which were appointed to the subsidy. Receipt of housing subsidies is not associated and does not involve a change of ownership of housing.
The decision to transfer the function of payment of housing subsidies to beneficiaries from the Central to the local level. Thus, recipients of subsidies will choose their own, where they will be transferred to funds government assistance. The same principle payment will be applied to the order of granting of privileges on payment housing-utilities in the form of cash.
If for heating residential spaces (houses) at the same time use the thermal energy and/or natural gas and/or electric energy, social norms for heating (heating) of the house when calculating housing subsidies apply to only one utility service.
Information about the assigned housing subsidies will make structural subdivisions on issues of social protection of the population in the Single state register of recipients of housing allowances.
The Commission has the right to appoint a housing subsidy to the total area of housing subject to the overtime area, which may not exceed more than 30% the social norm of housingdesigned for households.
A housing subsidy will not assign (including the next period) if:
— heated area of residential space exceeds 120 square meters for apartments in apartment houses, 200 square meters for individual houses (except living premises of children’s homes of family type, foster families, large families, families in which at the beginning of the month, which is assigned to the grant, there are 3 or more children, taking into account those under guardianship or trusteeship);
— someone from the household or the family member of a person from its membership owns a vehicle subject to registration and the issue date within the last 5 years (except a moped). This does not apply to vehicles received free of charge or purchased on favorable terms through structural units on issues of social protection of the population;
— in the household or a family household member is a person under 18 years of age at the beginning of the period for which the income taken into account for the appointment of housing subsidies, and thus according to the STS, PFC, they have no income which are considered when assigning housing subsidies; or the average monthly gross income is less than the minimum wages set by the start of the period for which the income taken into account for the appointment of a grant; and/or they have or have not paid the ERUs in the amount of not less than the minimum in total during 3 months in the period for which the income taken into account for the appointment of housing subsidies;
— any of the composition of a household or family member from its membership for 12 months before applying for the appointment of housing subsidies acquired or other lawful way acquired the right of ownership to a land plot, an apartment (house), vehicle, building materials, and other durable goods, or paid (one time) any service (except medical, educational and housing services) in accordance with the social norm of housing on the amount that on the date of payment exceeds 50 thousand UAH.;
— structural unit for the social protection of the population received information about the presence of expired over a month (on the date of provision of such information) debt to pay W-K services, costs of management of an apartment house, the total of which exceeds 20 NMDG on the date of application for appointment of housing subsidies;
— a citizen is not returned unnecessarily transferred (paid) the amount of housing subsidy for the previous periods and does not pay the amount refunded;
— in the household or a family household member are persons, whichaccording to the Unified register of debtors have debts on Executive manufactures about collecting of the alimony for 3 months or more(except individuals who are alcohol or drug dependent, as evidenced by a certificate from the doctor, the persons to whom the measures of providing of criminal proceedings in the form of dismissal from work (position), persons to whom the measures of restraint in the form of house arrest or detention).
A housing subsidy will calculate on all members of the household.
Its the decision of the Commission may appoint in cases not provided for in the relevant Provision, and then it will be financed at the expense of local budgets.
The subsidy will appoint one of the members of the household who are registered in the residential premises (house). The decision of the Commission it can be assigned to one of the members of the household who are not registered in the residential premises (house), but actually live on the basis of the contract of employment (rental) housing. The decision of the Commission, a housing subsidy may be assigned to one of the members of the household who are not registered in the residential premises (house), but actually reside without signed rental agreement if they are internally displaced persons.
The subsidy does not appoint at the same time at the registered place of residence of the person at his place of actual residence.
During the appointment of subsidies will take into account the following income: salary after paying personal income tax; pension; scholarship; social benefits, which are assigned to the structural unit for the social protection of the population; unemployment benefits, other insurance payments, which are appointed by the social insurance funds; remittances received from abroad; other income.
For the appointment of subsidies citizen, whose identity is certified by a passport or other document that takes the structural unit for the social protection of the population on registered residence (tenants, immigrants — the actual place of residence):
a statement of purpose and the provision of housing subsidies in cash form in the form established Ministry of social policy;
the Declaration on the income and expenditures of individualswho applied for the appointment of housing subsidies in the form established Ministry of social policy;
income certificate — if provided in the Declaration of income, information that is not included in the STS, PFC, the social insurance funds and which cannot be obtained on request structural subdivisions on issues of social protection of the population. If it is impossible to confirm such income certificate attached to the Declaration a written explanation with indication of their size.
a copy of the agreement on the restructuring of debt by paying well-to services (if any);
the contract of employment (rental) housing (if available).
JSC “Oschadbank” is in the appropriate automated system records of the Bank personalized account of recipients of housing subsidies and of the funds received into your account for the payment of housing subsidies. He transfers the funds to the accounts of management of an apartment building, associations and performers of communal services on the basis of agreements concluded between JSC “Oschadbank” and managers, associations, performers of public services.
Appropriate changes are introduced from 1 October 2019.