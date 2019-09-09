Odd selection of charts: in Russia, it has exposed another fake Maria Zakharova
The controversial speaker of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova caught in another fraud and distortion of facts in an attempt to “expose” APU in an attempt to “violations” of the cease-fire. This is referred to in the blog edition of The Insider on the “echo of Moscow”.
The publication quoted the post Zakharova on Facebook, which was duplicated on the website of “echo of Moscow”: “Publish data based on information of the monitoring mission of the OSCE in Ukraine at the end of July— mid August 2019. The percentage often said Sergei Lavrov. Now you can see on the infographic. This is not a trend, and the system. PS we talked about the statistics for 2018, but then decided to do a layout at the moment, already under the new government in Kiev.”
While Zakharova leads the infographic was created by someone unknown, but indicating the source: “the reports of the Special OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine from July 31-August 18, 2019”.
Special monitoring mission six times a week publishes operational reports, and data are easy to check. Nothing like what is shown in the infographic Zakharova, there.
“To begin with, that the set of graphs in General is very strange. In Zakharova, it turns out that in the period from 31 July to 18 August 1887 cases of violation of ceasefire regime and 499 of the acts of opening fire. How to violate the cease-fire, not a fire Zakharova explains. We can assume that this refers to including violations of the conditions of withdrawal of heavy equipment, recorded in the Second Minsk agreement, as well as cases of obstructing the work of the monitoring mission, but even this yields no more than 2⁄3 of the stated total,”writes the author.
However, he notes that the “impressive statistics” as reflected in the infographic Zakharova, does not fit with the reports of the OSCE mission.
So, the report as of July 31, says: “In the Donetsk region, the SMM noted a similar level of violations of the cease-fire that for the previous reporting period, while fixing more explosions (43 compared to 8, respectively). More than half of the violations of the cease-fire, including 34 of the explosion, were recorded in areas to the North‑West and South‑West of the settlement Yasinovataya (not controlled by the government, 16 km North‑East of Donetsk) and in the South‑Eastern and North‑Eastern direction from the settlement Kamenka (under the control of the government, 20 km North of Donetsk)“.
Similarly formulated and all the other daily reports. In particular the report of July 31 indicated that the bulk of the attacks fell on the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine and separatists. Other days the picture is different, but specified by the author of the infographic, the company was only for two days, 1 and 15 August, when most of the explosions were recorded in areas controlled by separatists, and 8 days, when most had to areas under Ukrainian control, including the days with the greatest number of violations.
The lack of military equipment in storage areas— even a few strange criterion: it is only one of possible violations of agreements on the withdrawal of heavy equipment from the contact line, and not the rough. Every day, the OSCE mission captures the presence of weapons in areas where it had to be taken away, and outside of these areas, but also outside of the agreed storage locations.
For the period from 31 July to 18 August recorded 64 cases of presence of the Ukrainian heavy military equipment in the area of the withdrawal and 122 similar violations by the separatists. As for an out-of-area challenge, but also outside storage, here discovered 205 violations from the Ukrainian side and 384 from the separatists.
It is interesting note to the report of July 31 concerning the Ukrainian weapons: “the Observers visited the place where was previously located the weapon that they are unable to verify it as withdrawn, as the conditions of storage did not meet the criteria specified in the message dated October 16, 2015 on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons sent by the SMM signatories of a package of measures. Observed onthe third Mission, one of those places remain abandoned.”
Finally, the cases of obstructing the work of unmanned aerial vehicles for the OSCE mission (jamming a radio signal, and isolated attacks with small arms), according to the report of the mission, is quite rare. It usually occurs at night and may be due to the fact that drones mission mistaken for the enemy, the author of the article.
As previously reported “FACTS,” Maria Zakharova, trying to criticize Uliana Suprun, have demonstrated their utter backwardness in matters of Ukraine. First time Zakharova called Suprun, the Ukrainian Minister of education. When she pointed out the error, she corrected the post, but this time called Suprun Minister of health. Despite the fact that Ulyana Suprun 2016 was the acting Minister.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter