Odessa “Chernomorets” headed by the son of Markevich
Ostap Markevich
Football club “Chernomorets” signed a contract with Ostap Markevich, who became the new head coach of the team “sailors”.
Details of cooperation are not specified.
It is noted that tomorrow, October 15, Markevich will be presented to players of the Odessa team.
41-year-old Ostap Markevich is one of the sons of Myron Markevych. Played for “Karpaty-2” (Lviv).
After finishing football career, became a coach in the football school of Myron Markevych in Vynnyky, also worked in structure of the Spanish “Villarreal”. In 2016-2019 coached Villarreal (U-20), with whom he won silver medals of the championship of Spain. From June to October 2019 was the main coach of “Agribusiness” (Volochysk).
At the moment, “Chernomorets” occupies 11-e a place in standings of the First League, with 14 points in 12 games.