Odessa region agrarians in losses of 5.5 billion because of the drought
Odessa region suffered from drought
Drought in Odessa region recognized the SSES emergency situation of natural character. The most affected five districts.
Agricultural enterprises of Odessa region suffered losses in the amount of 6.5 billion hryvnia as a result of drought in the current year. On Friday, July 10, said at the briefing the head of the Odessa regional state administration Maxim Kuts, UKRINFORM reported.
“Drought in the Odessa region recognized the SSES emergency situation of natural character. Most affected farmers Tarutino, Reni, Artsyz and Tatarbunary and Liman areas. In the North region recorded a separate area, where as a result of drought farmers lost a significant share of the harvests of grain and other crops,” – said Kutz.
According to him, all the losses of the regional state administration gave to the Cabinet and expects partial compensation.
“Negotiating the possible partial compensation of losses incurred by agricultural enterprises as a result of death of crops due to drought,” – said the head of RSA.
In may it was reported that Ukraine has lost 230 million hectares of crops because of the drought. While most affected Odessa oblast, where orphaned recognized nearly 150 thousand hectares of crops.
Also, the national security Council said that Ukraine remains the danger of drought and deterioration of the situation with water resources, despite the rain.
korrespondent.net