Odious ex-coach of “Dnepr” and “Arsenal” dismissed from Shakhtar
Vyacheslav Grozny
Ukrainian expert Vyacheslav Grozny dismissed from Karaganda “Shakhtar” reports Meta-ratings.com.ua.
The decision to cease cooperation with the head coach of the Shakhtar management took over the situation with the pandemic COVID-19, and the inability to meet contractual obligations as before many foreign players of the team and the coaching staff.
In this situation, Shakhtar will rely on local youngsters. The team will likely be headed by the coach from Kazakhstan.
However, according to insider information, to return to Ukraine 63-year-old former head coach of Dnipro, “Dnipro”, Kiev “Arsenal” and Russian “Terek” have not yet be continuing to remain in Almaty.
We will remind, the championship of Kazakhstan was suspended on March 16 after two full rounds. Shakhtar scored 3 points and is in the standings to 8th place. It is expected that Kazakhstan championship will resume on 1 July.