Odious ex-player “Dynamo” has declared its readiness to lead the “white-blue”
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Oleksandr Aliyev
Former player of “Dynamo” Oleksandr Aliyev in the show, “Kent” said that would not refuse the opportunity to lead the “white-blue”.
“When you take Dynamo into their own hands? You must first pass on the license. And see what happens. I would love to.
The main? Why not? The most important thing is to pass on the license.
Can you see yourself as the head coach of “Dinamo”? Why should I always be on the sidelines? Always only at first,” said Aliyev.