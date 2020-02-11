Of all Russian words Legionnaire “Dynamo” liked “freak” (video)
Nikolay Shaparenko
Despite recent setbacks Kiev “Dynamo”, both domestic and international arenas, midfielder “white-blue” Nikolay Shaparenko said about the good atmosphere within the capital team.
“I teach Fran Sol new words. And he liked the word freak. Asked me: what is it? And it’s day four and went so I called. With a sense of humor he’s all right. Takes jokes well,” said Shaparenko in interview to the program “Etusivu”.
“Unhealthy atmosphere in the team? I told him the same word can write for now. It’s a joke. And the press constantly catching the hype on this,” said 21-year-old Nicholas.