Of deselect: Volkswagen has paid nearly $10 billion to U.S. customers
More than 86% of consumers prefer to Volkswagen bought their car, or prematurely terminated the lease agreement.
In the U.S., the buyers of cars of German concern of Volkswagen has received over 9.8 billion dollars (8.3 billion euros) in compensation in the case of manipulation of data on the content of harmful substances in exhaust gases of diesel engines of cars. Said this yesterday, the Federal trade Commission (FTC) of the United States.
Indicated that over 86% of customers said the claims preferred the company bought their car, or prematurely terminated the lease contract, instead of to wait when the defect is eliminated. After confessing to the fraud in 2015, Volkswagen has promised to repair or buy the owners of more than 550 thousand cars.
According to Reuters, the sum of $9.8 billion was formed from the payments of the group ($9.5 billion) and funds of the Corporation Robert Bosch ($300 million), which is the largest supplier of technological developments for diesel engines.
Volkswagen has paid to owners and tenants 457 thousand vehicles with a 2.0-liter engine from $5100 to $10 thousand in addition to the appraised value of their machines.
We will remind, in September 2015, initiated by the US authorities investigations of Volkswagen, was forced to admit that more than 10 million sold in the world of cars software was installed that allowed to manipulate test engine compliance of environmental standards.
The deselect caused a massive recall of cars of the company to eliminate fraud. Volkswagen has agreed with the US authorities on fines and compensation totaling more than $18 billion in the framework of the settlement of the scandal.
It was also reported that in connection with diesel scandal Volkswagen total losses reached 30 billion euros.
