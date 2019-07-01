Of earthly mould can capture other planets
The mold proved much more resilient than scientists believed.
Spores that were on the space station survived the radiation dose in two hundred times greater than those fatal to humans, was discovered by the German aerospace center in Cologne.
Such endurance is difficult to combat this threat to the health of astronauts phenomenon.
There is another threat – the mold can get to other planets in the Solar system on the aircraft and begin to multiply there, reports .
In the new study, the researchers “processed” by the black mold Aspergillus niger, which is found in abundance on the ISS, x-rays and heavy ions.
The radiation intensity was higher than on the surface of Mars (of 0.2 gray per year).
It turned out that the spores can withstand doses of 500 to 1000 gray, while the people already at 0.5 gray develops radiation sickness, and under 5 death.
Disputes also successfully survived the high-energy ultraviolet radiation, which scientists have offered to sterilize spacecraft surfaces.
Earlier scientific experiments have shown that in the vacuum the resistance of the mold is only growing.
We can say for sure that the spacecraft, arriving at other planets, will bring to the earth microorganisms.
Scientists have made another conclusion from the survey data.
“Now that we know that earth life can survive in space, we can assume that she could arrive on Earth from somewhere else,” he stressed.
Previously, scientists said that Mars definitely has life, as space probes, it is impossible to make a completely sterile – they carry the whole “bouquet” of microorganisms.