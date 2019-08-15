Of microplastics is carried by the wind on the planet: high concentrations were found even in the Arctic (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A team of scientists at the German Institute for polar and marine research Alfred Wegener (AWI) led by Dr. Melanie Bergmann and Dr. Gunnar Gerdtham conducted studies of samples of snow from Heligoland, Bavaria, Bremen, the Swiss Alps and the Arctic: they all contain high concentrations of micro-plastic, even in remote areas of the Arctic, on Spitsbergen island in the snow on the drifting ice floes.

According to them, the particles are transferred in the atmosphere over great distances and fall out with precipitation, especially snow, Stormnews reports with reference to the AWI. The results were published in the journal Science Advances.

“It is obvious that most of the micro-plastic in the snow comes from the air,” says Melanie Bergmann. Her hypothesis is confirmed by previous studies conducted on grains of pollen, which experts have confirmed that pollen from mid-latitudes is transported by air to the Arctic. These grains are approximately the same size as microplastic particles. Similarly, dust from the Sahara may cover distances of 3500 km and more, reaching the North-Eastern Atlantic.

The highest concentration of micro-plastic (154000 particles per liter), the AWI researchers found in samples collected near a rural road in Bavaria. In the Arctic the concentration reached 14400 particles per liter.

Found types of plastic also vary greatly in different regions: in the Arctic, the researchers mainly found the nitrile-butadiene rubber, acrylate and paint. The nitrile butadiene rubber, given its resistance to various fuels and a wide temperature range, often used in sealing strips and hoses.

Paints containing plastic, are used for example for coating surfaces of buildings, ships, automobiles, and offshore oil rigs. Near a rural road in Bavaria the samples contained, in particular, various types of rubber, which have a wide application, for example, in car tires.

In the AWI also noted that in their findings, the micro-plastic concentrations are much higher than in similar studies. Gunnar Gerdts believes that this is because, first, they examined the snow, and secondly, with the analysis method they used infrared spectroscopy, which enabled the detection of particles measuring just 11 micrometers.

The problem of micro-plastic gets for humanity all the more important. The oceans are full of plastic waste: year after year, several million tons of plastic get into rivers, coastal waters and even in the deep Arctic sea. Due to the movement of the waves and even more ultraviolet radiation from the sun, it gradually breaks up into smaller fragments – microplastics. It is found in marine sediments, in seawater and in marine organisms. In this regard, researchers investigate the impact of micro-plastic in the organisms of animals and humans with food. After the new opening there is another aspect that requires more careful study in the future.

“Once we determined that large quantities of the micro-plastic can also be transported by air, the question naturally arises about how much plastic we breathe. Older results of medical research suggest a promising starting point for work in this direction”, – says Melanie Bergmann.

In 2018, the Austrian scientists for the first time in history found tiny plastic particles in intestinal contents of humans. He was found in stool samples of 8 people from Europe and Japan. On average, the researchers found about 20 micro-plastic particles in 10 g of intestinal contents, according to NHK.

While there is no evidence that microplastics threaten the health of people, but the scientists plan to continue research to determine potential risk.