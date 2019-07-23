Of Taron Edgerton commented on the rumors that will play Wolverine
Comic Con 2019 was rich in surprises, one of which was the rumor that the new Wolverine may be the star of “Rocketman” of Taron Edgerton. In an interview with the publication MTV colleague Hugh Jackman in the movie “Eddie the eagle” commented on these assumptions.
Think the success of “Rocketman” good impact on the career of Tarona Egerton, now he is predicting the role of Logan. When the actor was asked about the possibility to embody the iconic superhero on screen, he jokingly said that he need a beard better. “Look, for such rumors, there is no reason. I know that Marvel is in some point will be possible, but is far from it,” said Edgerton.
He noted that if he really was offered the role of Wolverine, that would be incredible, because there are more suitable candidates. List their names of Teron did not, but hoped that in five years he will have enough prossedi in the hair to look convincing in the role of James Howlett.
Perhaps some really believe that Edgerton could play the young Logan. At least in certain comic book writer mark Millar. In addition, the actor is talented and has experience filming in blockbusters, he’s the right height for the canonical Wolverine. Plus, the candidacy of Carona probably would have approved himself Hugh Jackman, because the actors are friends since the filming of the Comedy “Eddie the eagle”.