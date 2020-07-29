Of the assets, Gazprom lost the only ship-pipelayer
Photo: stapel1.com
The ship Akademik Chersky – Russia’s only hope for the completion of Nord stream-2, which may be economically disadvantageous
Sanctions risks in connection with the operation of the vessel Akademik Chersky offset, according to the Gazprom.
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom no longer owns the vessel-pipelay Academician Chersky, which was the only option for the completion of the sea gas pipeline Nord stream-2. Now that the ship belongs to an unknown new owner, according to RBC with reference to the quarterly report of Gazprom on Wednesday, July 29.
Academician of the Chersky was on the balance of Gazprom’s fleet, but in June it became the owner of the Samara thermal power property Fund (STIF), which is part of the Gazprom group. In the latest list of affiliated persons June 30, this year the STIF and its owners anymore.
“This means that in the second quarter, the Fund changed the owner (and then changed and CEO: it was Alexander Smelkov instead of Andrey Timofeev)”, – stated in the message.
In addition, it is likely that the company exercised its right not to disclose some data on the basis of the risk of sanctions. Such a right given by government decree of April 4, 2019. STIF is considered to be non-public joint stock company and therefore does not owe the current participants.
The source in Gazprom on 1 June reported that “the sanctions risks in connection with the operation of the vessel in vain”.
The latest version has not yet adopted the American law States that sanctions may be subject to only the owners of vessels used for operations in the Baltic sea, as well as insurance and repair companies providing their services.
Thus, Gazprom may not be subject to U.S. sanctions, even if they are stricter, as the owner of the vessel. The latest version has not been U.S. law on sanctions stated that under the restrictive measures can cover only the owners of vessels used for operations in the Baltic sea, as well as insurance and repair companies providing their services.
Note pipelay Academician Chersky came from Finds in the German port of Mukran on the island of rügen in may and still have not started laying the gas pipeline.
korrespondent.net