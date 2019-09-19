Of the British Palace of stolen gold toilet worth more than 5 million euros
Unknown Saturday, September 14, kidnapped functioning toilet made of pure gold from Blenheim Palace in the UK. He was one of the exhibits at the exhibition of the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The incident caused significant damage to the interiors of the Palace, because the toilet was plumbed that broke because of theft.
In 1921 Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) dream about made of gold “public latrines on the streets of several biggest cities of the world.” According to the leader of the world proletariat, “that would be the most fair and visual-didactic use” of the precious metal.
Criminals Lenin did not read
Criminals, apparently, have another point of view. Because the value of the stolen plumbing fixtures, it is the same art object called “America” is 4.8 million pounds (in equivalent of about 5.4 million euros), according to the British newspaper Express.
Thus the half-brother of the 12th Duke of Marlborough, Edward Spencer-Churchill in an interview with the British newspaper Evening Standard in mid-August claimed that masterpiece Cattelan “it will be difficult to pull off”. I agree with this assessment and police involved in the investigation of the crime. They believe that the cyber criminals to complete the task we had to use at least two vehicles.
Valuable and useful exhibit
In 2016, the art object “America” was shown to the visitors of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in new York. And fully functioning exhibit anyone could use for their intended purpose. According to the administration of the Museum, during the exposition it has made about 100 thousand people.
Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire is the home of the Dukes of Marlborough and included in the world heritage list of UNESCO. In 1874, the Palace was born the famous British statesman Winston Churchill.