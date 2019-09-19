Of the national Bank prints banknotes of 1000 UAH
The national Bank plans to carry out the first issue of a banknote face value of UAH 1000 in the amount of 5 million units, and further to print the banknotes depending on the orders of banks and the needs of the economy.
This was at the briefing on removing small coins said the Director of Department of monetary circulation of the NBU Victor Savenko, reports “UKRINFORM”.
“We expect it (the issue of banknotes with nominal value 1000 UAH — ed.) to carry out in the amount of 5 million pieces. This is the first release. It will continue to be as the receipts of orders from banks and the needs of the economy”, — said Savenko.
He also noted that today in circulation is 140 million pieces of coins of 1 hryvnia face value, and face value of 2 hryvnias is about 124 million. Recall that the banknote is 1000 UAH, introduced into circulation on 25 October 2019.
The obverse depicts a portrait of Vladimir Vernadsky, and on the reverse side — the image of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences.