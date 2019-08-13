Of tourists in Crimea attacked by strange worms, media
In the occupied Kerch strange worm attacked the 36-year-old Moscow tourist. During a leisurely walk on Park the man fell a strange creature resembling a worm with teeth, “Glavred”reports.
A daring mutant tried to get into the ear of a Muscovite, but reacted in time wife, who grabbed a worm by the tail and threw it into the grass.
After that, the alleged mutant quickly disappeared in an unknown direction.
It also became known that the inhabitant of Feodosiya witnessed the awesome pictures — strange worms stuck to the bridge. An eyewitness took a picture and sent it to the Moscow UFO.
By the way, the from Feodosia showed the victim of an attack in Kerch. It turned out that worms mutant of Feodosia’s a worm-eater who attacked the Muscovite in Kerch.
Ufologists believe that worms are cannibals appeared in the Crimea with the “planet of death” Nibiru. But first they flopped in the Black sea. Add that to the jargon of ufologists call these worms “space groname”.
By the way, a few days ago over the Balaclava and Sevastopol flew a swarm of glowing balls. Ufologists have suggested that this was the landing capsule with the mysterious Planet X, which worms are cannibals, they are the same “space irony” jumped into the sea.
Experts in the field of space exploration say that this alien is trying to get in through the ear into the victim’s brain to control the body. When the worm get inside your head, convinced the UFO he begins to control all the neurons. Simply put, a person or a large animal becomes a living zombie.
It is noteworthy that the Crimean biologists also studied pictures from Feodosiya. And here they say that the worms on the bridge may be unknown to science species of mutated sea anemones. Due to the fact that under the bridge the river flows, it is likely that at some point the water level could rise and “lift” the body for beam.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Crimea discovered a six-meter “bald” a creature like a slug or a worm.
