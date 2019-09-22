Off-road battle Land Rover and Land Cruiser
Many believe that in the world of SUVs, there are only two of the family heroes – “the Rover” and “Kruzak”. In another dispute about who is the baddest off-road, involved a middle-aged Land Rover Discovery of the second generation and one of the first Toyota Land Cruiser 200.
The guys from the Fast Lane Truck began to crawl through the mud and swamps, and decided to limit the stony mountain path. The entire path was divided into three phases, the first of which will seem to many a cakewalk. Such roads drivers are not surprising. Then the path becomes a little more “thorny”, but rather rocky.
I have to say both the SUV and the “second” Discovery, and “two hundred” Land Cruiser TRD, coped with all tasks. Let it is not the most modern cars, but off-road qualities of both evident. However, one of them feels on a rocky path with more confidence.
Machine – almost the same age, but the interior of Discovery (2004) is in very poor condition. But Land Cruiser (2008) despite the mileage of 240 thousand kilometers still looks great.