Off-road test: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon vs Toyota Land Cruiser 70
Odd couple. Have yupster “American” under the hood two-liter gasoline turbo-four, drawn by 8-step “automatic”. The humble “Japanese”, atmospheric diesel 4.2 l, is paired with a good old 5-speed “mechanics”. Each of the SUV is somewhere in the 4.5 million rubles. But what unites them is not only the price tag and four-door body. Rubicon and “Kruzak” match for each other.
Wrangler slightly longer Land Cruiser: 4882 4870 vs mm. the Wheelbase of “American” over three meters! Ground clearance is 252 mm, although visually the fit of the Toyota think the above statement 230 mm
Unlike Ringler in the version Sahara, the Rubicon increased to 252 mm ground clearance, transfer box down 77,2:1 and hard locking front and rear axles. “Center” is pressed automatically when the wheels are slipping. Even the difficult wheel – off-road BF Goodrich with tread in a large checkered. With this Arsenal – the sea knee-deep and the mountain’s shoulder.
Disconnected the front stabilizer provides the wheels contact the surface, even on the toughest terrain
And short overhangs front and switchable stabilizer that improves accessibility. With the push of a button on the front panel hanging in the air, the wheel visually drops to the ground, as if the shock absorbers are equipped with electric motor, increasing the hot end. There is a contact! Finding support for the four wheels of the SUV creeping up the stone boulder as confidently as if on the plains. Without slipping and anguish in the work of the motor.
Elegant interior of the Jeep takes some getting used to because of the abundance of buttons. Instrument cluster with 7-inch color screen, gives maximum information about the condition of the vehicle. But find a comfortable fit behind the wheel pretty hard. But the back is spacious, the main thing is not to get dirty about the speakers wheelhouse
The multimedia system is endowed with a complete set of modern features including a rear view camera
Find a bigger rock, with almost vertical edge. Here is in need of using Navigator from the outside, as the 36-degree approach angle is not enough and there is a risk to be put on the boulder front bumper. But when it is possible to avoid contact, further upward movement of the Jeep does easily and naturally. Buried in the sky a brazen face with seven vertical air intakes Rubicon if urged on you: Hey man, we’re just going to play with toys, or real business loans?
Jeep gives the driver a sense of permissiveness, “the tower of tears”. At which point it begins to seem that the laws of physics, it is only a Chapter in a school textbook written by those who never sat behind the wheel of a Rubicon. Even the force of gravity and gravity acts on this SUV as something else. Otherwise…
In front of the hood grows a sandy rise on which walk, and to climb hard. Exactly in the middle, hard left bend, and the top of the fortified roots of old pine trees. This twist on suburban career, I’m trying to subdue for years, probably five, maybe more. Patriot and LC200. Pajero and Jimny… Then everyone drove a Hummer, right to the root system. But today there is a feeling that the mount defiance still retreat. Intuition strengthens lock both axles, off-road tires and a quarter of a meter of ground clearance.
Powerful turbo engine output of 272 power, allows the Jeep to gain sufficient stroke in a short period before the rise. “The machine” manages to rise to the third low. Full throttle from under the wheels of the fountains of sand… Roaring engine and the air set on fire zoniruya clutch Wrangler boosts the steep slope from inaccessible to other SUVs with confidence. Rubicon is passed!
Powerful turbo engine pulls confidently Rubicon uphill, but does not allow to go in preload due to non-linear settings of the accelerator. At higher revs, the wheels inadvertently get into a spin. Wrangler Rubicon offers the only strategy to overcome the bottlenecking: the gas to the floor, and there come what may. And it brings results.
Toyota to repeat the feat of the Jeep at first did not succeed. The first attempt, the second, fifth, tenth… stumbling block – manual transmission. Where “automatic” Rubicon change level without losing pace and slipping wheel, “Kruzak”, then stalled for a second, then pulls on the third. Does not contribute to attacks and atmospheric diesel with phlegmatic character: while you spin the crankshaft while the heavy SUV will gain should move… it’s a Shame, but not enough-it is quite a bit, “semidesyati” buried right at the exit from the lift.
Square, old-fashioned, but very charismatic Land Cruiser 70 is the envy of even the owners of new “Kruzak”
But perseverance gives the desired result – the Land Cruiser has taken to the top by the same route of the Rubicon. And in third gear without a step-down switching, which only SUV buried in the sand. All “panjika” Toyota fantastically effective. The first stage is perfectly suited for steep descents: creating a high transmission torque, the SUV, moving at a snail’s pace, allows not to touch the brake pedal. A very useful feature, considering that the descent from the mountain archaic “semidesyati” not equipped with in principle.
The old fashioned interior is actually thought out to the last detail. Comfortable driving helps adjustable in two directions steering column. Seats on the second row is less than Reglera, but landing in the salon facilitates a wide footrest
There is here a stabilization system, which, by the way, Toyota ordered way to the markets of developed countries. However, very sedate and even a lazy response to the fuel supply reduces this disadvantage into no. Electronics could help when lifting wheels, but first, the roughness, is able to put “Kruzak” on three “legs” must still search, and secondly, the Rubicon has locking front and rear axles. Turn the knob, like the old Soviet TV sets, and forward.
But cautiously, still ground clearance then lower to 230 mm, and the angles of entry/Congress the opposite of the above. Especially on difficult terrain prevents long rear bumper, and hit the ground. But in “semidesert” well felt external dimensions. A long hood you can spend in front of a tree in a few millimeters, and the rear overhang ends hanging on the door of a spare tire, which is perfectly visible from the driver’s seat.
Atmospheric “six” reluctantly 4.2 increases the speed, allowing you to gain speed before a difficult area. In such situations, the only hope for a very torquey downshift
Jeep good visibility can not boast. Through the narrow Windows and loopholes, little seen. The front bumper protrudes by a good two feet, and tries to poke the barrier that stood in the way. No wonder it made so powerful! The side mirrors also do not contribute to the conservative movement in a confined space. They can see only the sides of the body with exposed rear arches. While toyotovskie elements capture more rear wheel, enabling you to track the trajectory of the second axis. But Ringler has a front facing camera, which “semidesert” not even dreamed of.
They are all different in spirit and in strategies for overcoming obstacles. Land Cruiser 70 promotes chess approach: approached, appreciated the complexity of the plot and slowly penetrated it without an increase in pulse. Wrangler Rubicon on the contrary, strongly demonstrates its power and takes obstacles unceremoniously. In General, as in the joke about the two bulls, has his eye on a herd of cows. Young all in a hurry, digs the ground with his hooves. The old wise and calm: we slowly descend from the mountain, slowly go up and… well you get the idea.
If without jokes, then a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Toyota Land Cruiser 70 worthy stormy, prolonged applause. Yes, they are different. Like fire and ice. Like a sumo wrestler and kickboxer. But this is a real “iron” SUV, driving which should include not only reducing transmission with a lock, but the head. Bottoms up!
Ability version of Rubicon, no doubt. Maybe it’s the best rogue of the cohort frame SUVs left on the Russian market. And there, you never know, maybe in the world. But scares off base price 4 190 000 for the two-door modification, and 4 415 000, for the “long” of the Wrangler as the benchmark. Alas, but in this situation the talented “American” is doomed to unit sales. A pity, because it’s really cool!
As well packaged the “dvuhletki”! And by today’s standards, vehicle old-school SUV is only tears, electric Windows, Central locking, air conditioning and radio with a weak sound. However, no modern car will give you so much vintage heat, like this “Kruzak”. He is the last of the Mohicans. The dinosaur, who managed to avoid all the stages of technical evolution and to survive.