Off the coast of Africa, pirates seized Ukrainian sailors
Off the coast of Cameroon on August 15, the pirates captured the ship. Among the captured sailors are Ukrainians.
The attack on the ship was committed in the Gulf of Guinea. This area is very popular with pirates since the beginning of the year is here captured more than 60 sailors. On the morning of 15 August, in the hands of pirates was a cargo ship MarMalaita goes from the port of Douala, in southern Cameroon.
First about capture by pirates, the hostages reported Chinese media. According to them, captured by the pirates hit eight people, mostly from the PRC, and nationality the rest of the install is difficult.
Later it became known that the captured ship belongs to the company from Western Europe, but sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. “Interfax-Ukraine”, referring to the speaker of the foreign Ministry, reports that in captivity of pirates was at least one sailor from Ukraine. Three of the captured sailors from Russia.
Confusion with the number of captured seamen had, because, according to the latest data, in the Gulf of Guinea was attacked by two vessels. The second captured the cargo ship belonged to the company of Greece, went under the flag of Liberia, and the team consisted of sailors from Asia.
We will remind, on March 30 off the coast of Cameroon, was already captured a ship with Ukrainian sailors on Board.
Photo MarConsult Schiffahrt/Facebook
