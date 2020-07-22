Off the coast of Alaska a powerful earthquake by force 7,8 points
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 points occurred off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning, July 22. This writes CNN.
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred 60 miles (98 kilometers) to the South-East of Perryville (AK), at a depth of about 6 miles (10 km).
“All of the earthquakes that occur at depth less than 70 km are considered to be small, said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. — This is important because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage compared to the more deep, regardless of the force”.
According to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, after the earthquake made a tsunami warning. The warning was in effect for southern Alaska and Alaska Peninsula — Pacific coast from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak pass.
But the tsunami warning was canceled early Wednesday, July 22, according to the national weather service.
According to the USGS, earthquakes are more likely to grow into a tsunami, if they are strong, small and shock, not the shock. Earthquakes of magnitude from 7.6 to 7.8 potential to cause a devastating tsunami.
According to CNN meteorologist Pedram of Javaheri, after the earthquake happened, at least 11 aftershocks in the range from 3.9 to 6.1.
There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated areas of the state, says ABC7.
‘m an Alaskan-Aleutian trench also was the center of earthquake of magnitude 9.2 in 1964. It remains the second most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the United States. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami caused huge damage and killed 131 people. Alaska is the most seismically active state. According to the center, from 1 January, in Alaska it was about 25 000 earthquakes.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2248
[name] => earthquake
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zemletryasenie
)
earthquake
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5366
[name] => Alaska
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => alyaska
)
АляскаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark