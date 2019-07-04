Off the coast of Honduras sinking fishing vessel, 26 people were killed
July 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The fishing vessel “Captain Wally” sank near Honduras. The accident killed 26 people, according to the TV station Televicentro, citing the country’s defense Ministry.
It is noted that emergency services of the country managed to save 47 people who were on Board during the crash. It is known that the ship was fishing for lobsters off the coast of the Department of Gracias-a-Dios.
According to local media reports, the probable cause of the incident became a strong wind in the area of the crash and high waves.
To remember, at the end of June on the Volga was on fire passenger ship “Vasiliy Chapaev”, EN route from Moscow. The fire started in the engine room when the ship was not far from Kazan. On Board were about 200 people. No one was hurt.