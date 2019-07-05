Off the coast of new Jersey there was a huge white shark. And she now has a Twitter account

The 800-pound (about 360 kg) great white shark was spotted off the coast of new Jersey on the eve of the independence Day of USA.

Photo: Depositphotos

Biological group Ocearch, which marks the sharks and track their movements, wrote on Twitter July 3 that the shark named Miss may to celebrate the holiday off the coast of Cape may, according to CBS.

According to the group this week, a 3-foot shark swam about 10 miles (16 km) from the coastline of Cape may.

Ms. may was marked in February in Florida, she was spotted off the coast of North Carolina in June.

Giant shark now even has its own Twitter account, allowing beach lovers in new Jersey to know that she was there.

Recall that last month off the coast of new Jersey, a group of fishermen filmed another huge great white shark that came to eat their bait for fishing.

