Off the coast of San Francisco great white shark dragged the boat with the fishermen in the ocean. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Great white shark caught the bait tied to a fishing boat and spent an hour dragging the ship with people in the ocean in the Bay area of San Francisco, covering nearly 2 miles (3 km) waterway.
A group of people engaged in sport fishing in the Bay of San Francisco, were shocked by the unexpected incident that happened over the weekend — great white shark caught in their bait and dragged the boat into the ocean, writes ABC News.
As told by Joey Gamez, owner and captain of the Golden State Sportfishing, he, along with six fishermen went out to the ocean on the morning of 13 July, intending to catch the sevengill and school sharks.
The boat reached the infamous island of Alcatraz, around 11 am. Suddenly the bait with a secured rope start with power stretch. First, an experienced fisherman suggested that he was dealing with a large sevengill shark, the group therefore raised the anchor and let the fish a little to push the 26-foot (8-meter) boat while the fishermen tried to reel in the cable.
“Once we wrapped the cable, we realized that it was for the fish,” said Gamez.
The shark dragged the boat for about an hour and went two miles before the corner cautiously cut the rope. According to his calculations, the length of the sharks ranged from 6 to 8 feet (2-2,5 meters).
“I don’t really get a good look at her, he said. I was worried about how to wean her off the hook.”
Videos posted on Facebook, shows fisherman, who a few minutes fighting with a fishing rod, before the team understands what they caught. A minute later, joins another man together they are trying to pull the big fish. As soon as the great white shark surfaced, all amazement cried, and then said that it was necessary “to let go”.
The shark was at the side of the boat a few seconds and then the games cut the rope and she swam away with the bait.
42-year-old man said that fishing in the area since childhood and have never seen a great white shark. According to him, the whole group was stunned by the catch.
“Everyone was just shocked,” said Gamez.
Last week the office of the Sheriff County of San MATEO has issued a warning about great white sharks that were spotted off the coast of Half moon Bay, told ABC station KGO in San Francisco.
Sunday, July 14, gámez went out again into the ocean, but never saw great white sharks.