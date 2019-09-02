Off the coast of the USA burned and sank the ship with tourists: 4 killed, 29 unaccounted for. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
The coast guard found the bodies of four victims of the fire on a tourist ship that occurred off the coast of the island of Santa Cruz. Twenty-nine (according to some, 34) people are missing — the authorities fear that they all died. Discovered the victims drowned trying to escape from the flames of the ship.
At the moment, as the newspaper writes, KTLA, officials report different information about how many people were on the ship, therefore, varies and the number of potentially missing. Previously it was five and rescued 34 passengers, whose fate is unknown. It is reported that the victim died by drowning.
It all happened in the night of Monday, September 2, closer to the morning. The ship burned “to the water”, witnesses said. The ship sank — as of 8:20 a.m., water was visible only a small part of the bow of the ship Conception, with a length of almost 23 meters.
The crew were awake during the fire and had to quickly leave the Board, said the captain of the coast guard Monica Rochester. According to representatives of the coast guard, the five members of the crew (including captain) picked up by a passing pleasure boat. Two of the survivors were injured toe.
Officials believe that passengers slept on the lower deck. Therefore, there is serious concern that the missing tourists were killed.
Although the fire Department Ventura County KTLA reported that the incident killed 34 people, representatives of the coast guard said that can not yet confirm any casualties.
“Right now they conduct searches on the shoreline,” said Rochester on the morning of the press conference on Monday. She did not specify whether searches under water.
Coast guard station in Los Angeles learned of the fire about 3:15 a.m. after he heard a “garbled” signal SOS. The ship was on fire. According to Fox News, it was reported the ship with 38 people on Board, but during the day — and still — this figure is not confirmed completely.
The ship caught fire at anchor in the Harbor of Platts on the island of Santa Cruz. The coast guard sent to the scene, two helicopters, a boat and two boats. At 3:28 Ventura County firefighters arrived.
According to the coast guard, firefighters battled flames at a moment when the ship sank in 18 metres from the shore at a depth of about 19.5 meters.
According to information provided by the California Diving News website, the maximum occupancy of Conception was 46 people on Board were “rafts and life jackets for 110 passengers.” The ship worked year-round since 1981, and was intended to ensure that the divers could spend several days at sea.
The ship was supposed to go on a journey, which began on Friday evening at the Harbor in Santa Barbara, and then had to continue towards the Islands San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara, before returning to the harbour on Monday, around 17:00.
“Our hearts are with the families and friends affected by this tragic incident,” said Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted, thanking search and rescue service for their work.