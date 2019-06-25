Offended, the cat escaped from the house and became a real star in the English countryside
English village Ruddington, in the County of Nottinghamshire planning soon to celebrate the tenth birthday of its most beloved inhabitant – a red cat named Wilbur. The popularity came to him when he left mistress, offended at her.
The cat also known by the nickname the King of Raddington. The Wilbur has a page on Facebook, where his fans post new pictures, reports the BBC.
To celebrate the birthday of the cat villagers will gather in two of his favorite places – the local pub and branch of the Bank.
His former mistress Katie Appleby says that the cat is “offended, pulled up stakes and left the house” about five years ago when she brought home a couple of abandoned kittens.
“He threw them a glance, he arched his back and its gone. But now he’s adopted all of our village, because he’s awfully friendly guy,” says Appleby.
Former owner jokingly calls a cat Sid-six-dinners – the title of a children’s book “Six dinner Sid” about a cat who got six servings of foods from six different owners.
“I miss him very much, but it’s nice that it’s so warm all adopted – continues Appleby. A lady, arrived recently from West Yorkshire to visit his grandson, said: I came to see Wilbur’s”.
Appleby still cares about the Wilbur – for example, when you need a vet, like a year and a half ago, when the cat has toothache.
The first party for decades, the Wilbur will be held on 5 July in the office of financial institutions Nottingham Building Society and the second for a wider circle of admirers will be held in the pub Frame Breakers on July 14.
Says an employee of Nottingham Building Society Leslie Harper, Wilbur when it comes to them, prefers the cat food for gourmets.
“He’s very cute and comes almost every day. Our customers come to him to say Hello, and just people off the street to look at it and take pictures,” says Harper.
Wilbur’s page on Facebook was opened and the lead agent is Nicola Burton. “He actually is part of our community. If you live in Raddington, you know who Wilbur,” she assures.
Sometimes, according to her, the cat manages to create turmoil and even the congestion on the road during their walks.
“It really stops traffic. I watched as he stopped traffic in four different directions by simply moving the intersection,” says Burton.
“He’s going into different shops, food is everywhere. He has a lot of places where it feels like home,” she adds.
The Wilbur even has his own line of Souvenirs – t-shirts with his image and knitted cats-copies of Wilbur. Funds from their sale, as announced, will be used to purchase defibrillators for the village, and charitable organizations for the fight against heart disease.
Birthday cat signed up 70 people. “We hope that the birthday boy will also be gracing us with his presence,” jokes Burton.