Offensive Dynamo player scored his first goal in the championship of Ukraine (video)
January 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Denis Garmash
Ukrainian midfielder Turkish “caykur Rizespor” Denis Garmash scored his first goal for his new club after moving to Turkey.
In the match of 19 Matchday of the championship of Turkey against the leader of Turkish championship “Sivasspor Garmash took only 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second half to score a goal.
Unfortunately for the club from Rize, a goal Dennis brought his team to only draw in injury time Sivasspor scored the goal that brought the League leaders a 1-1 draw.
“Caykur Rizespor” divides in the championship 9-11 place behind Sivasspor on 17 points.
Recall, Garmash, owned by Dynamo Kyiv in the winter moved to the Turkish club on a six-month lease.