Office staff do not mind to continue to work remotely and after quarantine

Office workers of Ukraine is not ready to go back to work, and 37% of respondents do not mind to continue to work remotely and after quarantine.
This is evidenced by poll data from the International HR portal grc.ua.
In addition, 21% of respondents believe that the threat of infection with coronavirus is high, so back to the offices early.
But 19% of Ukrainians are not against the return to the usual office work, because to get used to the remote for 3 months in quarantine they did not.
15% of respondents are ready to return to the offices, but if employers will provide them with a sufficient level of protection against coronavirus. But 9% of respondents said that they would not mind if work in the office and work from home you can combine.
The majority of Ukrainians (62%) believes that pandemic is a good time for the introduction of flexible schedules, while 48% believe that telecommuting should be as long as the situation with coronavirus does not fully stabiliziruemost.
43% of respondents believe that hygiene standards in companies should be strengthened, and 38% — that additional company needs to introduce a corporate Shuttle service that will help to avoid crowds.
The desire to have insurance, said 36% of respondents, while 21% believe that business needs to allocate additional funds for health improvement of employees.
Only 2% of respondents believe that no additional steps employers should not be implemented.