Official: date and place of the battle Lomachenko – Campbell (photo)
World Boxing Council (WBC) United oficialo confirmed that negotiations about the fight between world champion of WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 2 losses) has been successfully completed.
The fight will take place on Saturday, August 31, in the UK, the organization announced on his Twitter page. This is the first fight in the career of our compatriot, which will be held at Albion.
LomachenkoCampbell
August 31, 2019
United Kingdom
WBC Lightweight Championship#WBC #ConquerEverything #Boxing #GreenBelt pic.twitter.com/TzCg7yfeRo
— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) on 25 June 2019.
Note that Vasyl Lomachenko, while in Thailand, combines relaxation with active training, preparing to return to the ring after a hand injury received in battle with Anthony Crolley.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter