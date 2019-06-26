Official: date and place of the battle Lomachenko – Campbell (photo)

Официально: названы дата и место боя Ломаченко – Кэмпбелл (фото)

World Boxing Council (WBC) United oficialo confirmed that negotiations about the fight between world champion of WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 2 losses) has been successfully completed.

The fight will take place on Saturday, August 31, in the UK, the organization announced on his Twitter page. This is the first fight in the career of our compatriot, which will be held at Albion.

Note that Vasyl Lomachenko, while in Thailand, combines relaxation with active training, preparing to return to the ring after a hand injury received in battle with Anthony Crolley.

