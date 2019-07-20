Official: date and place of the battle Lomachenko – Campbell
Promotion company Matchroom Boxing officially confirmed the date and place of the battle between world champion of WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
The fight will take place on Saturday, August 31, in London at the O2 Arena (with a capacity of 20 thousand spectators). Live for the fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports TV (UK) and ESPN+ (USA).
View this post in Instagram
31st August London
“This is a historic fight because my goal is to unify all the belts in the lightweight division. Luke Campbell — another challenge for me. He’s a great fighter, which I remember well from the time of the Olympic games 2012. He has a complex style and I can’t afford to underestimate him. For me it’s a special fight in London. I was here last year and the reaction from people has been overwhelming. They respect my fighting style and is passionate about Boxing. I can’t wait to have a great show for all“—shared his emotions Lomachenko in an interview matchroomboxing.com.
.
