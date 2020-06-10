Official: Federer will miss the remainder of the tennis season-2020
Ex-first racket of the world Roger Federer has stated that it will miss the remainder of the current season, because I do not have time to recover from a knee injury.
“Dear fans, I hope you’re safe and healthy.
A few weeks ago I had a problem during the recovery process. I had to go extra quick arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Now, as I’ve done in the season 2017, I plan to use a forced pause to 100% to be ready to play at the highest level. I will miss my fans and the competition, but I look forward to his return to the court early in the season-2021.
With best wishes, Roger,” wrote 38-year-old Swiss in Twitter.
Recall, Federer had surgery on his right knee in February of this year.
We will add that according to Forbes is Roger the highest paid athlete of the year.