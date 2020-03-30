Official: match the Mustache – Chisora rescheduled
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
Promotion company Matchroom Boxing officially confirmed the postponement of the fight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) – Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s), which was to be held on may 23 in London, reports CNN.
The British control Commission for Boxing because of the pandemic coronavirus prohibited to carry out any sporting events in the country until the end of may, so the expected fight was postponed.
New date of the match has not yet named.
The promoters moved the fight Dillian white Alexander Povetkin, which was to be held on may 2. However, unlike duel of the Ukrainian and British, white and Povetkin learned a new date – July 4th.
Note that while not officially rescheduled bout between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Bullet, scheduled for June 20.