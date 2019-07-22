Official robotic mascots of the summer Olympic games in 2020 got a name (video)
Official robotic mascots of the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020 today received the names. It is reported by the organizing Committee of the Olympic games.
Robots called Muratova and Somati.
The name was chosen by results of voting, which was conducted from December 2017 to February 2018 among elementary students in Japanese schools in Japan and abroad.
The name of the Olympic mascot Meritava consists of two Japanese words – “Mirai” (future) and “Tova” (eternity). It symbolizes “the future full of eternal hope in the hearts of people around the world.”
The name of the mascot of the Paralympics, Somati – derived from names of varieties of Sakura, and is also consistent with the English “so mighty” – “so powerful”. It symbolizes the Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of the possible.
In February, the official mascots of the Olympics and Paralympics 2020 selected figures in the style of Japanese anime with blue and pink plaid pattern.
We will remind, the Olympic games will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August 2020 Paralympics from August 25 to September 6, 2020.