Official: the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo postponed to next year
Today, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach held a conference call, which was also attended by Chairman of the IOC coordination Commission, John Coates, President of the organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Yoichiro Mori, the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko, and several other dignitaries.
In particular, they discussed the ever-changing situation concerning the coronavirus COVID-19 and the Olympic games-2020 in Tokyo, reported on the official website of the IOC.
The IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan expressed their shared concern about the global pandemic COVID-19, its impact on people’s lives and the significant impact it has on the preparation of athletes for the Games-2020 in the world.
In addition, the “very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the organizing Committee for Tokyo 2020 and noted the great progress made in Japan in the fight against COVID-19” – said in a joint communique.
However, given the current circumstances, and based on information provided by the world health organization (who), Bach and Abe came to the conclusion that the games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be moved to a date after 2020, but not later than the summer of 2021, to protect the health of athletes, all participants in the Olympic games and the international community.
We will remind, from-for coronavirus canceled or postponed many major international competitions and national tournaments, however, Tokyo has long insisted that the 2020 Olympics will be held as scheduled.
The Olympic games were to begin July 24, but several countries have warned that they will not send their athletes to the competition, if they pass at the appointed time. Among them – Canada and Australia.