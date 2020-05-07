Official: the Bundesliga matches will resume on may 16
Today through video link held an extraordinary General meeting of the German football League (DFL) clubs of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, after which a press conference was held with the participation of the President of the DFL Christian Seifert, the press service of the DFL.
In particular, football functionary said that the League matches will resume on Saturday, may 16.
In the first round after release from quarantine the traditional Friday match decided not to.
Became known as the calendar round. He will start the 5 matches at 16:30 Kyiv time and will last only a remote in the Saturday match, which will start at 18:30.
Three matches will be held the following day and will start at 16:30, 19:00 and 21:30.
Saturday 16 may
16:30
- Borussia D – Schalke
- “Leipzig” – “Freiburg”
- “Hoffenheim” – “Gerta”
- “Fortuna” – “Paderborn”
- FC Augsburg – Wolfsburg
18:30
- “Eintracht” – “Borussia” M
Sunday 17 may
16:30
- “Cologne” – “Mainz”
19:00
- “Union” – “Bavaria”
21:30
- Werder Bremen – Bayer Leverkusen