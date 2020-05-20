Official: the Cabinet authorized the holding of a sporting event may 22
“Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the decision about the weakening of the quarantine on may 22.
In particular, the government is allowed to hold sports events involving up to 50 people and without spectators.
Previously Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild reported that the government’s decision to unblock the sporting activities were fundamental to the approval of the calendar by the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian football Association.
We will remind clubs of the Premier League has received a new draft calendar of the Favbet League with the restart on may 30. And in the first round after the resumption of the championship in the internal opposition will join Shakhtar and Dynamo.