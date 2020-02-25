Official: the match “Juventus” – “inter” will be held without spectators
A large part of the matches of the 26th round of the Italian championship will be held in an empty stadium, according to Il Salotto del Calcio.
The Minister of sports of Italy Vincenzo of Spadafora confirmed that all sporting events in regions such as Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, and Liguria will be held without spectators due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus.
In the 26th round of Serie A in these regions will be played six games, of which the Central, between Juventus and inter will be held in the capital of Piedmont – Turin.
In addition, in an empty stadium will host matches:
- Udinese – Fiorentina
- Milan – Genoa
- “Parma” – SLEEP
- “Sassuolo” – “Brescia”
- Sampdoria – Verona