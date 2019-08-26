Official the possibility to extend the pet’s life indefinitely. That’s what came to technology
We are talking about cloning, which seems to have reached a new level.
Kitten Garlic – the first cloned-to-order cat
The Chinese company decided to execute the order for cloning a pet cat of a client who had recently died. The baby was born perfectly healthy, and now the company is taking other orders.
And here is this cat
Yes, the kitten looks exactly the same, it endured the usual cat in the embryo where you have placed the desired DNA.
The problem is only one. Baby-kitty as a blank slate, it has no character of the old cat and her love for the master. The baby will have to get accustomed to everything again and to be taught everything. In addition, therefore get clones of identical genetic makeup as the previous animal, and therefore will suffer from the same diseases.