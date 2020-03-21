Official: world Cup 2020 hockey cancelled due to coronavirus
The world Cup 2020 in hockey cancelled.
This was reported on the official website of the International Federation ice hockey (IIHF). The tournament was to be held in Switzerland from 8 to 24 may.
The Federation Council made such decision in connection with the spread of the virus COVID-19 worldwide.
The head of the IIHF Rene Fasel issued a statement in connection with the cancellation of the world Cup 2020.
“It is a cruel reality for the entire international hockey family, but we have to put up with it, – quotes the words of Fazel, the press service of the IIHF. – The coronavirus is a global problem that requires significant effort on the part of state bodies to combat its spread. In the IIHF, we must do everything possible to support this fight. We need to suspend sports activities and to support the actions of state bodies, and our hockey family.”
We will remind, at the Bratislava world Cup 2019 gold medals were won by Finns.