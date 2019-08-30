Officially introduced the Redmi Note and Redmi Note 8 8 Pro
Along with the regular Redmi Note 8, the Chinese company has announced a more powerful model — the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Redmi Note 8 Pro got 6.53-inch display with Full HD resolution+, which is 91.4% of the area of the front panel corresponding to the certificate of TUV Rheinland and protects the user’s eyes from the blue part of the spectrum of light.
The screen is covered with protective glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The width of the upper and lower part of screen is 4.2 and 2.05 mm, and the side frame have a width of 1.8 mm. the Back panel is similarly covers 3D glass, curved on all sides.
Redmi Note 8. Pro got a 12-nm chip MediaTek Helio G90T with two A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.05 GHz and six cores A55 with a clock frequency of 2 GHz and graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 with a frequency of 800 MHz. In the presence of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM LPPDDR4x, 64 GB or 128 GB of memory UFS 2.1. The smartphone supports MiraVision technology, which automatically adjusts the brightness, contrast and image clarity. In addition, the presence of a liquid cooling system.
The smartphone supports Dual SIM operated Android OS 9.0 Pie in the form of firmware MIUI 10. Food provides a battery capacity of 4500 mAh with support for fast charging power 18 W (it supports the technology 3.0 QC, 4 QC+, USB MTK PD and PE). Full charging takes 1 hour, 53 minutes and up to 50% the smartphone is charging in 36 minutes.
On the back panel there is a quadruple main camera to the main 64-Megapixel sensor Samsung GW1 with the image format 1/1.72″, aperture of f/1.8, LED flash, EIS, 8-Megapixel wide-angle sensor 120°, a 2-Megapixel macro-sensor and 2-Megapixel sensor for depth of field. On the front panel at the neckline features a 20-Megapixel front camera.
In the presence of a fingerprint scanner, IR port, 3.5 mm audio Jack, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. made up dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.79 mm with a weight of 199.8 g. Provided moisture protection standard IP52.
Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in three colors: black, green and white with a gradient overflow. Sales will begin on 3 September.
Pricing as follows:
- Redmi Note 8 Pro version 6/64 GB — 1399 yuan ($195)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro version 6/128 GB — 1599 yuan ($223)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro version 8/128 GB — 1799 yuan ($251)
- Gamepad for Redmi Note 8 — Pro- 179 yuan ($25)
Color options: Ice Jade, White Fritillaria and Electro-optic Ash.