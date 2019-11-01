Offshore business abroad: when and who is illegal
De-offshorization of economy: is it always about the struggle with “dirty money”?
Already on December 1 in Ukraine enters into force, the Convention MLI – from this moment on, the Ukrainian government will be able to more effectively counteract the withdrawal of money in countries with low taxes.
A request for such a mechanism the authorities had for a long time. The society too. It so happened that the word “offshore” in our country has a strong negative connotation. But their use is associated with a dishonest business? And what it is a whole lot of business abroad? Let’s deal.
The money goes abroad. Why?
To start: what is offshore? It is a separate country or territory with special conditions for doing business. There is either a very low tax rate on profits, or not at all. Such conditions cannot fail to attract business, it should be said, not just billionaires and oligarchs – privileges, uses and medium businesses. Just around big and bigger scandals.
Ukrainian entrepreneurs – is no exception. Withdraw money overseas, they are guided by different reasons. The most obvious option is to try to pay less tax or even to hide from them. Other reasons: save money, concealing the name of the owner, the protection of property and to facilitate the work with foreign markets.
A minute classics: how to work offshore schemes
If Ukrainian companies need offshore to minimize taxes, to invent it is necessary nothing – usually in such cases, use the traditional scheme. The loophole is simple: it is enough to open a company in any jurisdiction, not necessarily offshore (e.g., American). In order to “money laundering” did not cause any suspicion, is a fake agreement, which gives these funds for the costs of any services – for example, advertising or marketing.
It is worth emphasizing that the right to withdraw money in a particular country are not all banks. Smart businessmen take into account this fact. A simple example of Bermuda. It is part of the UK. Once that jurisdiction was considered unfavorable. Now European banks are pulling money safely to these Islands. They recognize their “normal” jurisdiction. Although, Yes, this is a classic offshore.
In the minds of many people is firmly entrenched stereotype that offshore is the small island States, which are only used in order to hide the real turnover of the business to evade taxes, to launder “dirty” money, etc.
It certainly is, but it is only part of the truth. The offshore business is “rich” not only island States. For example, in the UK and the USA too, there are companies that allow you to accept money from abroad and not pay taxes.
Another type of reasons that fuel is not entirely honest offshore business – the desire to securely hide income, not always legally obtained. Offshore companies give the opportunity to hide the real beneficiaries of any company and help to conceal the real owners of certain assets. Even law enforcement agencies are very difficult to reach a real trail.
Such schemes are dishonest businessmen or officials who are hiding the profits of questionable cleanliness. Latest like to crank out a very complicated scheme. In addition, for offshore companies, they not only withdraw money but also record real estate.
For example, the official received a bribe, bought with the money of the building. The owner is not he, but the offshore company, the beneficiary of which is another offshore. And so on, two-three chains, and only in the final appears an individual – at best the son of an official or an 80-year-old mother. There are instances when an offshore company designed the entire plants.
Demolish stereotypes: offshore is not always a bad thing
We have already mentioned “non-obvious” reasons for using offshore companies – often working through them may well honest business. Why did he do it?
To save the money. Offshore companies are used, and in order to make a profit. For example, the Ukrainian firm earned $1 million, but she doesn’t want to keep money in Ukrainian banks, because more trust in us.
Therefore, it is in the US, she opened her company (there is a certain type of companies that allow you to accept money from abroad and pay taxes). Paying income tax in Ukraine, they take money in America, where they are stored. Is there a violation? No. It is absolutely legal scheme.
The offshore company becomes legal. Many entrepreneurs open businesses abroad to work. They pay taxes and work for a huge market. For example, if you open in the USA offshore company, and start there to sell goods to American consumers, it ceases to be offshore and begins to pay taxes.
If you do legal business, taxes cannot be avoided. But paying less isn’t a crime. My friend who legally works as a tour guide in Greece, registered his company in Bulgaria, where taxes are lower. He is not a criminal, just decided to approach the organization of their business.
Often, companies abroad create IT-specialists. Simple business logic: developing the application in Ukraine, they can earn 10 thousand dollars, and in the US with the same startup – five times more. A foreign company open to make it easier to establish contact with customers. To the American trust company will be much more.
Europe or…
Authorities of other countries are interested to have foreign investment. For them it means more money and taxes, therefore, as a rule, there are going to meet Ukrainian businessmen.
Ukrainian businesses are usually migrating to the United States, Western Europe, UK, Germany. Many trust and Eastern Europe, opening company in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Baltic countries.
Of course, Ukraine has much to lose from the Exodus of businesses abroad. In the first place – taxes. And, of course, income. It is routine today, and it is difficult to fight, so the state has to perceive the business, sharing the real criminals and ordinary business. There is another option – financial “curtain” through which generally will not be money. But then we’re not in Europe, and anywhere in Turkmenistan.