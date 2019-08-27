Oh, how I want to go back: Lolita burst into tears on the stage of “New wave” over Ukraine (photo, video)
Banned in Ukraine, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who recently acted in the occupied Donetsk, broke down in tears on the stage of the contest “New wave” in Sochi during the rehearsal of the concert of Angelica Varum.
As reported teleprogramma.pro, IBA performed the song “Town” from the repertoire Varum.
The singer was unable to finish singing the popular tune. “Oh, how I want to go back, Oh, how I want to break into the town, on our street of three houses where everything is simple and familiar for the day. Where no demand are included in the visit, Where there is envy and anger — sweet home. Where birth is celebrated and forever escorted by the whole yard“—she sang and began to sob.
The audience cried along with Lolita and comforted her and sang a song Varum.
She Milyavskaya told reporters that the tears evoked memories of Ukraine, where she was born and raised.
Note that after the concerts in the occupied Crimea lolita banned entry to Ukraine.
Also we will remind, earlier it Lolita angered the Russians, calling the Ukrainian Crimea.
