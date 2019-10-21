Ohio woman broke into the house and decided to redeem the child
In Ohio mother was horrified when she woke up and saw in his house another woman who recruited the bathroom for her 2-year-old son.
“I’ve never heard of anything like that,” said Arena hill.
Hill woke up early in the morning from barking domestic dog.
“I stood up and walked to my door. The corridor clearly seen the whole house, so I saw a white-skinned woman, bent over a bath with my two-year-old,” recalls hill.
The mother took the child, and her boyfriend, meanwhile, held the stranger until the police arrive.
She was later identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Hickson. The woman was arrested and charged with burglary.
In a written statement filed with the municipal court of Franklin County, says, “hixon said that she went into the house to care for the minor, who was outside the home.”
On the phone mother hixon said that her daughter had good intentions.
The mother of the child said that never met Hickson, the company informed.
The investigation is underway.