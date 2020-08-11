Oil and gas in Ukraine continue to fall in price
The biggest fall in prices recorded in extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas – by 42.6%.
Producer prices of industrial products in January-July 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 decreased by 5.3%.
This was reported by the State statistics service.
The greatest fall in producer prices was recorded in mining and quarrying – 27%. In particular, producer prices in the extraction of coal decreased by 32.9%; the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas – by 42.6%; the extraction of metal ores – by 16.9%.
Also decreased producer prices in the processing industry – by 3.1%.
According to the state statistics service, producer prices in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning decreased by 0.6%.
Also, state statistics reported that producer prices of industrial products in July, compared with June rose 0.4%.
