Oil continues to fall. The price of the futures fell $of 25.73, this 17-year low
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Price quotes for oil reference marks continues to fall.
This was read as economic data portal Investing.com.
So, as of 12:17, the price of may futures for Brent crude on London’s ICE Futures exchange was $27,94, or $0,79 (of 2.75%) below yesterday’s closing quotations.
In turn, as of 12:17, brand WTI futures for April while trading on the new York Mercantile exchange (NYMEX) was worth $25,86, or $1,47 (5,38%) below the closing price. It is worth noting that today, this brand has dropped to $of 25.73 per barrel, the lowest price level since may 2003.