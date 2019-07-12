Oil production in Iran fell to a minimum over the past 30 years (PHOTOS)

Oil production in Iran in June dropped to 2.28 million barrels per day, which was the lowest figure for the last 30 years, said in its monthly report the International energy Agency (IEA). This data leads to “Interfax”.

Compared with may production fell by 120 thousand barrels per day. The supply of oil by sea transport declined considerably higher at 450 thousand b/d, amounting to 530 thousand b/d, while oil reserves in Iran, according to the Agency, increased.

Until may 2018, when the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and renewed sanctions against Iran, Tehran has exported on average 2.6 million barrels per day.

In may 2019 has ceased to operate exceptions to the anti-Iran sanctions that the US has done for some countries. After that, according to the IEA, the purchase of Turkey fell from 70 to 30 thousand b/d and China – from 100 to 40 thousand b/d. “If you don’t count the purchases made by Syria, which was not granted exemption from the sanctions, all the other June supplies of oil are indicated by “unknown” destinations,” notes the IEA.

Two of the largest buyer of Iranian oil – China and India, apparently, turned to other sources of supply. Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia increased sales in China, while India is stepping up purchases from the United States and the UAE. So, if in January, Saudi Arabia has supplied China with about 200 thousand b/d in June delivery rose to some 600 thousand b/d.

Meanwhile, the United States decided not to impose sanctions against the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif to leave “the door open” for diplomacy. About it reports Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation. According to one of them, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo opposed to paid Z. in the sanctions list “at the moment”.

Reuters notes that next week Zarif are expected to take part in the meeting of the United Nations in new York at the level of foreign Ministers. Washington will have to issue the visa as that is another sign that the US still refuse to put him on the sanctions list.

Earlier, Finance Minister Stephen Mnuchin announced that Zarif would soon be blacklisted. Agency sources note that the inclusion in the sanctions list of the chief negotiator of Iran would be illogical, since it could hamper any efforts by Washington to use diplomacy to resolve its differences with Tehran about the nuclear program and other issues.

At the same time, the American officials of high rank came to the agreement that the Chinese imports of more than 1 million barrels of oil from Iran was in violation of the oil sanctions against Tehran, but while I think over what response it can give Washington. According to the newspaper Politico that the U.S. administration is actively calling for sanctions against Chinese companies that purchase Iranian oil.

According to the publication, in the government of the United States fear that China’s actions could undermine Washington’s position, claiming that the American policy of sanctions against Iran is working. Simultaneously, the increasing pressure on China on this issue require the President of the United States Donald trump and American lawmakers from the Republicans. At the same time, the introduction of such restrictions can complicate the course and complicated trade negotiations between the two countries.