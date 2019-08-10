Oil, which eliminates wrinkles and is worth a penny!
Cheap natural herbal remedy with a long shelf life, which is in every pharmacy.
Castor oil!
Get castor oil from castor beans, a plant of the family Euphorbiaceae. Like all euphorbias, the juice of castor plant are toxic. Therefore, the process of harvesting the raw materials for castor oil is difficult and unsafe.
Why, then castor oil, not castor? “Castor” – translated as “beaver”. These animals are in large numbers are found in Canada. Country beaver – so called it in the nineteenth century. Castor oil for some time was actively there. Hence, perhaps, the name. Interestingly, castor originally referred only cold pressed oil.
Castor oil is an inexpensive natural plant medicine with a long shelf life, which is in every pharmacy.
PROPERTIES
Castor oil has amazing and effective properties. It has been used in cosmetology for a very long time. Castor oil invaluable as masks for care of hair, eyelashes, eyebrows.
Also it is used for skin care face. Feature of castor oil is that it does not dry out, does not form a film and is very easily absorbed by the skin.
Castor oil is a good fight fine lines, nourishes and softens dry and sensitive skin.
Over a month of constant use I can already see positive results, though even the next day the skin becomes more smooth and even. It is well suited for skin care age, which first of all developing fine lines used for the growth of eyelashes.
Oil removes testovye growths, warts, scars, and other growths on the skin. The perfect remedy for chapped skin. Enhances hair growth and improves their appearance.
Application: as an additive was 10%. In its pure form is not recommended except for certain cases.
Red Turkey castor oil (sulfated castor oil) can be used as a base in blends for the bath. It dissolves in water and leaves no oily ring on the tub.
RECIPES
Wrinkles under the eyes
Lightly heat over the fire a tea spoon, remove from fire, pour oil into it and allow it to warm up a little. Warm oil lubricate the skin around the eyes and Pat in with fingertips.
Be careful: the oil should be hot enough to have suffered a finger. Otherwise, you could burn sensitive skin. If this procedure is done two to three times per month, you can get rid of many shallow wrinkles and prevent the formation of new ones. Oil we have a little bit.
Eyelashes
Daily application of oil with a brush (use the brush from the mascara, previously well washed) will help to make your lashes long, thick and fluffy.
Wrinkles on the face.
You need a small amount of castor oil, slightly warmed (warm as in the recipe for a century) to apply massaging gently on the face and gently massage. After two hours, remove the excess with a cotton pad. In castor oil, used as a base to add essential oils for more effect.
You can also enrich cream
1-2 drops of essential oil directly before use. With regular use, skin will be noticeably smoother, improves the complexion. Castor oil can clog the pores, so during this course is required every 10 days to do the pilling.
Castor oil is the enemy of the warts.
They disappear if castor oil rubbed into the wart at night and the morning. This should be done at least ten minutes so that the oil is well absorbed into the skin. You can also include dark spots and small moles. Although with the latter, it is better to consult a doctor. Here self medication can be dangerous.
Strengthening the hair
Two tablespoons of onion juice mixed with 2 tablespoons of castor oil. The mixture is rubbed into the hair roots and cover head with a plastic bag and a towel, for 30-40 minutes.
Take equal parts of Castor oil, fresh lemon juice and alcohol. Mix in a clean container, and store in a dark place. To smear for the night the roots of the hair, next morning wash your hair with shampoo.
This recipe helps even when incipient baldness.
While dry dandruff can recommend the following composition: 2 tbsp. spoon of tincture of calendula , 2 tablespoons of castor oil. Mix well, RUB into the scalp. For 20-30 minutes.
Oil mask — mix in a ratio of 1:1:1 castor oil plant (sunflower) the refined oil and shampoo. RUB into the hair roots before washing, and the remainder applied to the hair ends. Leave on for 20-40 minutes. Wash in soapy shampoo solution.
In cases of heavy hair loss and fit the following recipe: castor oil mix evenly with rubbing alcohol. Apply on the hair roots. After 1-2 hours rinse the head. Rinse with acidified water. It is done like this: the water for rinsing, squeeze the juice of ½ lemon or add 1-2 tablespoons of vinegar.
Note: to wash off oil from hair is difficult, but possible. Necessarily with shampoo. Rinse the head after the procedure carefully.
Contraindications: do Not use during pregnancy.
Storage: 1-2 years. Store in a tightly-closed container dark. After opening store in the refrigerator.