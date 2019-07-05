Oksana Marchenko admired its beauty in a luxurious dress
The TV presenter tried on a gorgeous outfit.
Oksana Marchenko has a wonderful sense of taste and a gorgeous figure, so choose an outfit that emphasizes all the advantages of her appearance, the presenter is not difficult. The same opinion is shared by many subscribers Oksana, who regularly fall asleep a celebrity rave reviews. Was no exception and a new image Marchenko in elegant dress to the floor. In this outfit, the Ukrainian presenter went to the party organized by Nicole Kidman in Taormina.
“Today is the second day of the jubilee Festival in Taormina. It is marked by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, she flew to the awarding of the “Golden calf.” Here we decided to throw a party. Today, the cocktail gave Nicole where we’re going now,” — said Oksana.