Oksana Marchenko boasted a slender figure in denim jumpsuit

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The presenter went to Malta.

Оксана Марченко похвасталась стройной фигурой в джинсовом комбинезоне

46-year-old Oksana Marchenko can be called an active user of Instagram. TV presenter regularly publishes personal photos, photos taken while traveling, shares details of his life, and consults with the subscribers. Not rarely Oksana tells fans interesting facts about the country in which it happens.

So, now Marchenko resting in Malta, where I went after a vacation in Italy. Basically a celebrity in the pictures shows the architecture of the city, or shooting a video. However, recently Oksana has published a photo, which depicted herself. In the frame of the TV presenter posing in a short denim Romper, demonstrou slim and trim figure. Fans in the comments noted not only a great form of celebrity, but also her style:

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.