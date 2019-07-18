Oksana Marchenko boasted a slender figure in denim jumpsuit
The presenter went to Malta.
46-year-old Oksana Marchenko can be called an active user of Instagram. TV presenter regularly publishes personal photos, photos taken while traveling, shares details of his life, and consults with the subscribers. Not rarely Oksana tells fans interesting facts about the country in which it happens.
So, now Marchenko resting in Malta, where I went after a vacation in Italy. Basically a celebrity in the pictures shows the architecture of the city, or shooting a video. However, recently Oksana has published a photo, which depicted herself. In the frame of the TV presenter posing in a short denim Romper, demonstrou slim and trim figure. Fans in the comments noted not only a great form of celebrity, but also her style: